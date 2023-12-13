Local Coaches React to Recent FHSAA Changes

(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, at the Florida High School Athletic Association Board Meeting, the FHSAA voted to make changes for the ‘24-’25 seasons. That body voting to do away with the Metro and Suburban divisions in football, and go back to 8 classes, along with the Rural class for the smallest schools in the state. And that means just the 32 smallest schools. And that means programs like Freeport and Bozeman, two schools that are growing quickly, will very likely bump up into either the 2A or 3A class.

That led us to speak with Bozeman’s head coach Jason Griffin today, get his thoughts on that change. He says it’s hard not to be pleased with the growth of his school, so he’s rolling with the change, though he knows it may have some pitfalls!

“You know, I think we’re going to have one of our biggest freshman classes we’ve ever had coming in the door. So that’s exciting. At the same time I think your biggest concern is that when you bump up a classification the last thing you want to do is to go into the bottom part of that classification. Be one of the smallest schools in that classification. I think that makes you incredibly nervous because I saw that this year when they split up metro and suburban and they went back to four classifications, you know there were teams and in 2S at 650 kids playing against schools close up to 1500. And I don’t think anybody felt like that was reasonable or going to be helpful for anybody. Or anybody was going to be happy with that”, said Griffin.

The board Tuesday also voting to mandate district play, and perhaps even a district tournament at the end of the regular season to dictate playoff berths.

