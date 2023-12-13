A mix of sun and clouds with seasonal feels ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but we still have some upper level cloud decks moving through. We’ll be able to get some sunshine to mix in at times for a partly cloudy day.

Otherwise, it’s chilly but not as cold as morning’s prior. You’ll still want to dress warmly for temperatures largely in the low to mid 40s, some inland in the upper 30s. A light northeast breeze will add to the chill dropping feels like temperatures into the 30s for most. Eventually we’ll manage to reach the 60s this afternoon for a more seasonal day with highs near 64.

Upper level clouds continue to increase tonight and tomorrow. Lows tonight stay in the 40s under the clouds, but the light breeze continues and makes it feel more like the 30s again. With mostly cloudy skies on Thursday temperatures still manage to reach the 60s in the afternoon. But it may feel cooler with the lack of sunshine and breezier winds of 15-20mph from the northeast. We’ll keep this breezy northeast wind right into the weekend as attention turns to the Plains and the Gulf for our next potential rain-maker.

An upper level trough digging into the Plains will help develop a low out of the Gulf. The Gulf low will slide toward Florida into Saturday and may spread a few scattered showers across the Panhandle. The exact track of the low will be the biggest determinant as to whether we’ll deal with heavy rains or maybe not much at all.

A track more toward the Panhandle would lead toward higher rain chances Saturday night into Sunday. A track further south toward the Peninsula would lead to less rain for NWFL. The track will become more clear as the trough deepens and the Gulf low starts to develop through Thursday.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs today stay cool but seasonal in the mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has seasonal temperatures ahead to finish out the week with a bit more cloudiness and breezy northeast winds.

