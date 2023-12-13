Mosley’s DJ Swann is This Week’s Student Athlete of the Week!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DJ Swann chose basketball when he was 6 because it was simply just more fun than the other sports. And over the last 4 years he’s been able to turn that fun into work.

“To me, it’s so much more fun to play, other than all the other sports. It’s intense the whole entire time. My ball handlings gotten better, shootings gotten better, defense. Everything, each year, putting in the work”, said DJ.

“High energy out there, selfless out there, gives you everything he’s got. Pretty much what I want from a player right there”, said Mosley Head Coach Derrio Green.

And with a 4.3 GPA, he’s everything a teacher wants in a student too.

“He’s amazing. He’s won some awards for his scholar. Smart kid, gives you everything he’s got. Comes from a great household, I know they don’t play about his grades so that’s why he has a high GPA but I’m very proud of him”, said Green.

“If you don’t have good grades in school, you can’t do nothing”, said DJ.

Some people chose quiet action as their leading style. For DJ, he’s loud and proud when leading his team along.

“Bringing energy to the team. When we have no energy, I’ve got to bring it”, responded DJ

“He’s always clapping for guys, he’s always, you know, encouraging, if he’s in the game he’s always encouraging, if he’s sitting on the bench I can always hear him. But that’s what I ask of him right there. He gives me everything, high energy guy, good guy”, added Green.

And as we get into the heart of the season, DJ’s got a goal he wants to accomplish by the end of the season. Coach Green has one he wants him to accomplish by the end of the year.

“I definitely want to score a 20 point game this year. That would definitely, that would be my goal for sure”, said DJ.

“I know what I’m going to get from DJ night in and night out but mainly I want to see him cross that stage and I’m looking forward to DJ, you know, 2 or 3 years from here, after he’s graduated, and seeing what he’s doing with his life then”, said Green.

