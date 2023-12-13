Mosley’s DJ Swann is This Week’s Student Athlete of the Week!

By Braden Maloy
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DJ Swann chose basketball when he was 6 because it was simply just more fun than the other sports. And over the last 4 years he’s been able to turn that fun into work.

“To me, it’s so much more fun to play, other than all the other sports. It’s intense the whole entire time. My ball handlings gotten better, shootings gotten better, defense. Everything, each year, putting in the work”, said DJ.

“High energy out there, selfless out there, gives you everything he’s got. Pretty much what I want from a player right there”, said Mosley Head Coach Derrio Green.

And with a 4.3 GPA, he’s everything a teacher wants in a student too.

“He’s amazing. He’s won some awards for his scholar. Smart kid, gives you everything he’s got. Comes from a great household, I know they don’t play about his grades so that’s why he has a high GPA but I’m very proud of him”, said Green.

“If you don’t have good grades in school, you can’t do nothing”, said DJ.

Some people chose quiet action as their leading style. For DJ, he’s loud and proud when leading his team along.

“Bringing energy to the team. When we have no energy, I’ve got to bring it”, responded DJ

“He’s always clapping for guys, he’s always, you know, encouraging, if he’s in the game he’s always encouraging, if he’s sitting on the bench I can always hear him. But that’s what I ask of him right there. He gives me everything, high energy guy, good guy”, added Green.

And as we get into the heart of the season, DJ’s got a goal he wants to accomplish by the end of the season. Coach Green has one he wants him to accomplish by the end of the year.

“I definitely want to score a 20 point game this year. That would definitely, that would be my goal for sure”, said DJ.

“I know what I’m going to get from DJ night in and night out but mainly I want to see him cross that stage and I’m looking forward to DJ, you know, 2 or 3 years from here, after he’s graduated, and seeing what he’s doing with his life then”, said Green.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Rohan
Female city employee accuses Panama City Mayor of “groping”
Additional details will be released as they become available.
UPDATE: victim identified in fatal crash in Lynn Haven
Hwy 231 near 390
New information on new grocery story plaza opening
BDS Teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images.
INVESTIGATE: Teacher fired, contract not renewed several times before child porn arrest
The Marina Civic Center remains closed to the public.
Marina Civic Center’s structure not severely damaged by Hurricane Michael

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, December 12th
The FHSAA announced it will host the Florida High School football championships at Bragg...
The FHSAA makes changes in high school football classifications, and how playoff berths are earned
Area scores and highlights for Monday, December 11th
Chipola womens basketball team off to hot start
Chipola womens basketball team off to 11-1 start under first year coach John Marcum