Officials break ground on The Grove at Seascape Resort

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday afternoon officials broke ground on The Grove at Seascape Resort.

The new luxury condominium complex will be located in Miramar Beach.

Seascape Resort Director of Development Paul Davis said the project has been in the works for years and he is glad to be one step closer to completion.

“Extremely excited to get to go on the project to be at the starting gate means a lot to a lot of people especially the buyer group,” Davis said. “We’ve been working hand-in-hand with our designers and our engineers and with the county on getting this project permitted and we’re extremely excited to be at this point. You know in 18 months from now we’ll have buyers moving into these units and renting these units and will be off to future phases.”

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed within the next 18 months. It will feature the first 97 units and amenities.

Grady Elder is the Broker and Listing Agent for Premier Property Group. He said the new development will be major for the area.

“This is like a 300 acre with 2000 feet of beach and they’re pretty much going to do a rejuvenation of Seascape itself,” Elder said. “These are going to be luxury condominiums with a lazy river pool, we’re going to have a new town center with restaurants and hopefully some food aspects. They’re going to redo everything pretty much in here the new golf course 18-hole golf course executive three par and I think the entire community will definitely benefit from it with all the new retail and condominiums here.”

Officials say 90 percent of the phase one units have already been sold.

