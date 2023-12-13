Point Washington Medical Clinic moving into new building soon

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Finding affordable health care can be difficult, especially for those who may not have health insurance or qualify for assistance.

But soon, one local health clinic will be expanding its free and low-cost services in a brand-new building for anyone and everyone in the community who may need it.

“People come in, they get seen, they get treated,” Hillary Glenn, executive director and co-founder of the Point Washington Medical Clinic, said. “Many of the industries that support our local economies are industries that haven’t given their employees health care. And so, in order to support the health of our community and to keep the economy moving forward- we saw the need and thought we would open a clinic that can help those people.”

The Point Washington Medical Clinic has been providing vital services to the community for nearly seven years. It has operated as a pop-up clinic out of the Point Washington United Methodist Church. But soon, the clinic itself will be transformed.

Glenn said they broke ground to build a new building for the clinic, right across the street from the church, in May of 2022. Now, it is finally coming together.

With more space to operate, the clinic will be offering more needed services for anyone who walks through their doors.

“I cannot wait until we are seeing patients in this space,” Glenn said. “We are just starting our dental program. We will be expanding into having a robust mental health program, we will have the teaching kitchen and the nutrition component. And we also will expand our women’s health services.”

Glenn said another priority for those putting the clinic’s new home together was to make it as welcoming as possible. As patients get treatment, they will be surrounded by large windows looking out to the famous Point Washington forest, and art and colors in the building inspired by native Florida wildlife.

“Art heals. Art makes you feel better. And so, each exam room will have local artist’s art in it,” Glenn said.

Glenn added that the goal is to be open and operational by January 8, 2024. You do not need to be a Walton County resident, or have any other qualifications, to get treatment; you can just walk through the door.

For updates on the clinic’s opening status, click here.

