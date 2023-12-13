Santa is coming to the park, Harder’s Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Parks and Recreation presents Christmas at Harder’s Park Saturday, December 16.

Don’t miss this special chance to get all the holiday pictures you could possibly want at H.G. Harder’s Park where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making a special appearance starting at 4:30 p.m. H.G. Harder’s Park is located at 8110 John Pitts Rd. in Panama City.

The family-fun event is from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will feature pictures with Santa, crafts for the kids, and food vendors on site. Parents are encouraged to bring cameras for pictures with Santa.

While the event is free, guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to support the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Project 25. Project 25′s purpose is to help the less fortunate families of our area provide gifts for their children at Christmas.

For more information or to learn how you can volunteer to help, please call Parks and Recreation at (850) 248-8730.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.