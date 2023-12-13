Santa is coming to the park, Harder’s Park

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Parks and Recreation presents Christmas at Harder’s Park Saturday, December 16.

Don’t miss this special chance to get all the holiday pictures you could possibly want at H.G. Harder’s Park where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making a special appearance starting at 4:30 p.m. H.G. Harder’s Park is located at 8110 John Pitts Rd. in Panama City.

The family-fun event is from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will feature pictures with Santa, crafts for the kids, and food vendors on site. Parents are encouraged to bring cameras for pictures with Santa.

While the event is free, guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to support the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Project 25. Project 25′s purpose is to help the less fortunate families of our area provide gifts for their children at Christmas.

For more information or to learn how you can volunteer to help, please call Parks and Recreation at (850) 248-8730.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Rohan
Female city employee accuses Panama City Mayor of “groping”
Additional details will be released as they become available.
UPDATE: victim identified in fatal crash in Lynn Haven
Hwy 231 near 390
New information on new grocery story plaza opening
BDS Teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images.
INVESTIGATE: Teacher fired, contract not renewed several times before child porn arrest
The Marina Civic Center remains closed to the public.
Marina Civic Center’s structure not severely damaged by Hurricane Michael

Latest News

Santa and Mrs. Claus are making a special appearance!
Christmas at Harder’s Park
This week's 850Strong Student of the Week shines in the classroom and on the court.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Aubrie Arnold
This week's 850Strong Student of the Week shines in the classroom and on the court.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Aubrie Arnold
Bayway Transit Sunday services decision