Seacoast Collegiate High School Info Night

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seacoast Collegiate High School in Santa Rosa Beach is preparing for open enrollment. Tuesday evening school leaders held an information night.

About 50 families gathered for the presentation which highlighted what the school has to offer, requirements and how the lottery system works.

Currently, about 250 students attend the dual enrollment school. Students in 9th and 10th grade take classes at the South Walton campus meanwhile, juniors and seniors travel to Niceville for their classes.

However, despite the divide, school leaders said the majority of students graduate with an associate degree or immediately join the workforce.

Seacoast Collegiate High School Principal Drew Ward said he believes it is the school environment that promotes success.

”I truly believe it’s the students and our wonderful staff,” Ward said. “You know our kids really it has that small community feel the teachers put a lot of tutoring out, they really pour themselves into the kids and the kids really buy in and so I really think just that whole community feel, the small school feel and just the whole community aspect makes this place so special.”

The school expects to expand within the next two years bringing all students onto one campus. Open enrollment is on Jan. 5th.

Additional details will be released as they become available.
