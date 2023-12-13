Shelter Spotlight with Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Today we were joined in studio with Cortney Turner of Lynn Haven Animal Shelter for our weekly Shelter Spotlight!

Today’s special guest is Maggie, a ten-month-old treeing walker hound. Maggie is perfect for someone looking to adopt an energetic companion!

If you are looking to take Maggie home with you or adopt any other animals visit Lynn Haven Animal Shelter at 1750 Recreation Drive in Lynn Haven.

