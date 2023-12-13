This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Aubrie Arnold

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From winning a state title to leading the state in digs, meet senior Aubrie Arnold.

“I just feel excited and very honored to be student of the week,” said Aubrie.

She is the first female athlete out of Liberty County to sign her letter of intent to play at a division 1 school.

She said, “Volleyball is just a team sport, so you get to have that feeling and share it with everyone else. I just found that love in volleyball.”

Headed to Presbyterian College in the Fall, her teachers and coaches said she continues to work hard for this opportunity.

Liberty County High School Head Volleyball Coach, Jennifer Sewell, said, “Aubrie is a great student athlete, one you wish you had more of. She’s never satisfied in the classroom or on the court. Right now, she is taking a few dual enrollment classes and plans to take more this spring. She has already signed her letter of intent to play volleyball division 1. She’s just a very hard worker.”

As a libero, the defensive specialist said she looks forward to her next adventure, but she still has work left to do at Liberty as the team preps to begin her final season.

“I basically wear the different color jersey, and I play only back row. I get to see the court better and talk to the players.

In between digs, Aubrie said she has plans to study occupational therapy in college with hopes of one day returning home and starting her own local program.

Congratulations Aubrie!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Rohan
Female city employee accuses Panama City Mayor of “groping”
Additional details will be released as they become available.
UPDATE: victim identified in fatal crash in Lynn Haven
Hwy 231 near 390
New information on new grocery story plaza opening
BDS Teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images.
INVESTIGATE: Teacher fired, contract not renewed several times before child porn arrest
The Marina Civic Center remains closed to the public.
Marina Civic Center’s structure not severely damaged by Hurricane Michael

Latest News

Santa and Mrs. Claus are making a special appearance!
Christmas at Harder’s Park
This week's 850Strong Student of the Week shines in the classroom and on the court.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Aubrie Arnold
Bayway Transit Sunday services decision
Madalyn Carter and Vivian Gibson, owners of Can't Hide Pretty Boutique, stopped by the WJHG...
Wear It Wednesday with ‘Can’t Hide Pretty Boutique’