This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Aubrie Arnold

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From winning a state title to leading the state in digs, meet senior Aubrie Arnold.

“I just feel excited and very honored to be student of the week,” said Aubrie.

She is the first female athlete out of Liberty County to sign her letter of intent to play at a division 1 school.

She said, “Volleyball is just a team sport, so you get to have that feeling and share it with everyone else. I just found that love in volleyball.”

Headed to Presbyterian College in the Fall, her teachers and coaches said she continues to work hard for this opportunity.

Liberty County High School Head Volleyball Coach, Jennifer Sewell, said, “Aubrie is a great student athlete, one you wish you had more of. She’s never satisfied in the classroom or on the court. Right now, she is taking a few dual enrollment classes and plans to take more this spring. She has already signed her letter of intent to play volleyball division 1. She’s just a very hard worker.”

As a libero, the defensive specialist said she looks forward to her next adventure, but she still has work left to do at Liberty as the team preps to begin her final season.

“I basically wear the different color jersey, and I play only back row. I get to see the court better and talk to the players.

In between digs, Aubrie said she has plans to study occupational therapy in college with hopes of one day returning home and starting her own local program.

Congratulations Aubrie!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.