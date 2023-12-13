Tuesday Evening Forecast

Temperatures will remain seasonally chilly in the lower 60's throughout the week with our next best chance at seeing some rainfall coming this weekend.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Our temperatures will remain to stay seasonally chilly in the low 60′s throughout the rest of the week. Clouds will begin to increase in our skies overnight tonight alongside overnight low temperatures in the upper 30′s to near 40 degrees in land and in the low 40′s along the coast.

Clouds will continue to increase as we head throughout the end of the week with our next best chance of rain coming in this weekend. Certainty remains lows on the arrival of the rainfall, however confidence is increasing that the eastern portion of the panhandle will see the majority of the rainfall for NWFL. Breezy conditions are also forecast on Thursday and Friday leading up to the upcoming low pressure system. Chances of rain for Saturday are 30% and 50% on Sunday.

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it's another chilly day.
Another seasonally chilly day
Monday Evening Forecast
