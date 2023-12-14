Bay District Schools talks about Launchpad

Bay District Schools discusses Launchpad
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday’s are special on Newschannel 7 at 4.

Today, we had Susan Tierney from the district who stopped by to talk about Launchpad.

For parents who aren’t aware, Launchpad is the district’s Single Sign-On that is used by students and staff to access the digital curriculum and resources.

Students and parents can access Launchpad from their home and there are also free learning tools that students can use as well.

For more information on Launchpad click here or watch the video attached.

