Breezy winds keep it chilly

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but we have some upper level clouds in place early on. They’ll be thick enough to block out the sunshine at times today. We’ll wind up with more of a mostly cloudy day.

Temperatures are still chilly out the door. We’ll get the day started in the 40s for most. But breezy winds are adding to the chill, giving feels like temperatures in the low 40s. Dress warmly this morning, but in layers, as we’ll find a little comfort in the afternoon.

Temperatures manage to reach the upper 50s near 60 degrees by lunch with highs today in the seasonal mid 60s. For some, that may be mild enough to lose the extra layer. But with a mostly cloudy sky, and a breezy wind, most will want to keep that layer handy throughout the day.

Attention is turning mainly toward the Gulf for our next rain-maker to develop and head our way into the weekend. Some consolidation among models is occurring and it’s appearing like rain will be heading our way late Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Exact details on how much may vary due to some track variation. But there is potential for some to see several inches of rain and winds to ramp up through that period. We’ll continue to monitor this storms progression today and tomorrow as more details become clear.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with breezy northeast winds at 15-20mph. Temperatures reach the seasonal mid 60s, but may still feel cool due to the clouds and breeze. Your 7 Day Forecast has more breeziness ahead as an area of low pressure moves across the Gulf and toward Florida over the weekend.

