Charitable giving down

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local charities are turning to the public to help meet their goal of delivering holiday cheer to those in need.

Salvation Army Corp Officer Captain Arnaldo Pena said his team still has not made its goal.

“We are looking for more, especially in the empty stocking funds. Our goal is for this year which has been the same for the last few years is 200,000 dollars,” Pena said. “As of today, we are roughly 130,000 dollars, so we are short 70,00 thousand dollars.”

According to Giving Tuesday Data Commons, Giving Tuesday donations to nonprofits declined 10 percent this year.

Monday afternoon Skip Bondur, founder of “Stuff the Bus”, said his charity needed 7,000 more toys in four days. Tuesday he received nearly $7,000 from Sharky’s. It was part of the restaurant’s Bay Helping Bay Program.

Grant Wittstruck works for Sharky’s Marketing team. He said he and his team are glad to be able to lend a helping hand.

“To be able to help him bring his mission to reality and get him down off that bus is really special to us,” Wittstruck said. “You know he’s still probably got a few more days up there he’s down a few more thousand toys.”

Representatives for The Salvation Army said there are many ways to help out their mission including by volunteering.

