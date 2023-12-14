Dolly Parton’s “Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show” set to come to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The iconic Dolly Parton is coming to the Panhandle! Or at least, her dinner show is.

The Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show will be coming to Panama City Beach in 2025.

According to venue officials, land has been acquired at Pier Park to build the new dinner show concept.

The indoor theater will be 60,000 square feet with over 1,000 seats.

Guests will be treated to a dinner and a show of pirates battling it out in a 15-foot-deep lagoon.

This venue is also expected to create 300 jobs, and an extensive nationwide talent search will start in mid-2024 for the cast. The total cost of this is estimated at $60 million.

More information on the dinner show can be found here.

