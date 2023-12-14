FSU Panama City hosts annual Emeritus Alumni Luncheon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Florida State University honored some of its emeritus graduates, and they did so today on the Gulf Coast.

FSU’s Panama City campus hosted its annual Emeritus Alumni Luncheon on Wednesday.

The event recognizes area alumni who graduated 50 or more years ago.

The luncheon celebrates the accomplishments of Panama City-area alumni who graduated from FSU or the Florida State College for Women.

FSU graduate and current head baseball coach Link Jarrett was in attendance as the keynote speaker.

He made his rounds throughout the room to thank attendees for their continued support.

FSU Panama City Dean Randy Hanna was happy to honor the emeritus grads.

“It’s an event to honor them, to say thank you for their support. These are lifelong Seminoles. Folks that support us both academically, support our athletics, support the arts. It’s a good opportunity, we have a lot of Seminoles from Northwest Florida,” said Hanna.

The emeritus luncheon has taken place at FSU Panama City for more than 20 years.

