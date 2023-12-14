FSU Panama City hosts annual Emeritus Alumni Luncheon

The luncheon was held at FSU's Panama City campus.
The luncheon was held at FSU's Panama City campus.(WJHG)
By Austin Maida
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Florida State University honored some of its emeritus graduates, and they did so today on the Gulf Coast.

FSU’s Panama City campus hosted its annual Emeritus Alumni Luncheon on Wednesday.

The event recognizes area alumni who graduated 50 or more years ago.

The luncheon celebrates the accomplishments of Panama City-area alumni who graduated from FSU or the Florida State College for Women.

FSU graduate and current head baseball coach Link Jarrett was in attendance as the keynote speaker.

He made his rounds throughout the room to thank attendees for their continued support.

FSU Panama City Dean Randy Hanna was happy to honor the emeritus grads.

“It’s an event to honor them, to say thank you for their support. These are lifelong Seminoles. Folks that support us both academically, support our athletics, support the arts. It’s a good opportunity, we have a lot of Seminoles from Northwest Florida,” said Hanna.

The emeritus luncheon has taken place at FSU Panama City for more than 20 years.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Rohan
Female city employee accuses Panama City Mayor of “groping”
Additional details will be released as they become available.
UPDATE: victim identified in fatal crash in Lynn Haven
Hwy 231 near 390
New information on new grocery story plaza opening
BDS Teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images.
INVESTIGATE: Teacher fired, contract not renewed several times before child porn arrest
The Marina Civic Center remains closed to the public.
Marina Civic Center’s structure not severely damaged by Hurricane Michael

Latest News

Rain chances will be on the increase this weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Walton County Schools
Walton County School District awarded with coveted distinction
A special gift for a Panama City Beach fire fighter, undergoing a procedure that will have his...
Panama City Beach firefighter receives free LASIK surgery
The Walton County School District was just awarded a very prestigious distinction.
Walton Schools #2 in state