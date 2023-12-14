Motorcyclist dies after crash on 15th Street

Panama City Police investigating a crash on 15th Street
Panama City Police investigating a crash on 15th Street(WVVA)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATED 12/15/23

A motorcyclist from the crash on 15th Street Thursday night has reportedly died from his injuries. After the crash police say he was transported to the hospital but later passed away.

The man was identified as 64-year-old James Bruce Talley out of Bay County.

Panama City Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Panama City Police Department is working on a crash at the intersection of 15th Street and Palo Alto Avenue.

Officers report a car traveling on 15th street went to turn on Palo Alto at the same time a motorcycle was traveling west and hit the back left side of the car.

NewsChannel 7 is told the motorcyclist is in critical condition and has been transported to the hospital. The driver of the car was also transported to the hospital out of precaution.

Law enforcement says traffic will be diverted from the area for several hours while they conduct a traffic homicide investigation.

If you are traveling near 15th Street and Palo Alto officers ask that you find an alternate route.

Traffic accident in Panama City
Traffic Alert on Hwy 231

