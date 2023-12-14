Panama City Beach firefighter receives free LASIK surgery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A special gift for a Panama City Beach firefighter, undergoing a procedure that will have his vision close to 20/20.

“I was chosen to get the surgery so they’re going to correct my vision which is pretty bad so I’m excited,” said Cody Hill, Panama City Beach firefighter.

Hill was nominated for the Eye Center of North Florida LASIK Hero campaign.

“I’m so grateful for that, I’m super excited, super excited,” said Hill.

Dr. Ben Enfield, a veteran himself, performed the surgery the first one since the campaign began.

“It is nice being a veteran to give back to those who also serve our community, said Dr. Enfield, a former Army National Guard sergeant and Ophthalmologist.

Enfield says these surgeries are beneficial for people who work in certain jobs.

“You never know what kind of environment you could be in, the worse thing is if a contact falls or glasses break and can’t do the job that can be devastating,” said Enfield.

Cody has been a firefighter for 9 years.

“To be able to give back to him a small way at least means a lot to me [to] keep tradition going,” said Enfield.

“We work a 48-hour shift at the department and for those whole 48 hours I’m wearing my contacts, the contacts are still in for 20 30 up to 48 hours,” said Hill.

He says that makes his eyes very dry.

“If I have to wake up in the middle of the night you have to drive a truck or do something [with a] mask on it is very irritating,” said Hill.

Fighting fires can be tough on the eyes even if you don’t wear contacts.

“We mask up when we get to [the] door so a lot of time yeah smoke will get in our eyes and combined with dry eyes, so this will definitely make it easier,” said Hill.

Closer to seeing 20 20 so he can continue helping the community 100 percent.

Dr. Enfield says they try to do a hero LASIK surgery every year.. and he hopes to continue that tradition. If you know someone who serves our community and wants to nominate them for the surgery, we will have information here.

