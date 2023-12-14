Panama City Police investigating crash on 15th Street

Panama City Police investigating a crash on 15th Street
Panama City Police investigating a crash on 15th Street(WVVA)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department is working on a crash at the intersection of 15th Street and Palo Alto Avenue.

Officers report a car traveling on 15th street went to turn on Palo Alto at the same time a motorcycle was traveling west and hit the back left side of the car.

NewsChannel 7 is told the motorcyclist is in critical condition and has been transported to the hospital. The driver of the car was also transported to the hospital out of precaution.

Law enforcement says traffic will be diverted from the area for several hours while they conduct a traffic homicide investigation.

If you are traveling near 15th Street and Palo Alto officers ask that you find an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Traffic Alert on Hwy 231
Officials break ground on The Grove at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach
Officials break ground on The Grove at Seascape Resort
Additional details will be released as they become available.
UPDATE: victim identified in fatal crash in Lynn Haven
Mayor Mike Rohan
Female city employee accuses Panama City Mayor of “groping”
High school student arrested, accused of having harm list
High school student arrested, accused of having harm list

Latest News

Barnes and Noble Logo
Plans for new bookstore in Pier Park
We’ll continue to update as we learn more.
Traffic accident in Panama City
The Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show will be coming to Panama City Beach in 2025.
Dolly Parton’s “Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show” set to come to Panama City Beach
Sergey Bogza, the director of the Panama City Orchestra, spoke about the upcoming Holiday by...
Upcoming Concert: ‘Holiday by the Bay’