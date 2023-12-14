Panama City Police investigating crash on 15th Street

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department is working on a crash at the intersection of 15th Street and Palo Alto Avenue.

Officers report a car traveling on 15th street went to turn on Palo Alto at the same time a motorcycle was traveling west and hit the back left side of the car.

NewsChannel 7 is told the motorcyclist is in critical condition and has been transported to the hospital. The driver of the car was also transported to the hospital out of precaution.

Law enforcement says traffic will be diverted from the area for several hours while they conduct a traffic homicide investigation.

If you are traveling near 15th Street and Palo Alto officers ask that you find an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.