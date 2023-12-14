Plans for new bookstore in Pier Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe Company has announced plans for a new Barnes & Noble to open in Pier Park.

Officials say the bookstore could open in early spring of 2024.

The new location could showcase items seen in more recent Barnes & Noble openings, with books, toys, games, and gifts.

“Pier Park North has a strong collection of retail, dining, and service businesses, and we are thrilled to add a Barnes & Noble bookstore to the mix,” said Samantha Walton, Director of Commercial Sales and Leasing for St. Joe. “We’re confident that there is truly something for everyone here, and we’re happy to be able to add to the variety of options for shoppers.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.