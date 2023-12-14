This Week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Amanda Turner

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple winner comes from Patronis Elementary.

“I am so excited and very honored,” said this week’s winner, Amanda Turner.

Mrs. Turner teaches kindergarten through second grade students with unique abilities.

“We have the same curriculum as kindergarten, first and second grade, but we just have some unique needs, accommodations, and modifications we can make in the classroom,” said Mrs. Turner.

This year marks Mrs. turner’s 25th year teaching at Patronis.

When asked how she’s made it so long, she replied, “The students of course. They are just so special and unique. They make my job exciting. It’s a new experience every single day, and it’s a fun one.”

Those new experiences have helped create a phrase in this teacher’s life, “My motto is Turner’s Treasures are more precious than gold!”

So, what does Mrs. Turner value more than gold? “My students. That is all of my students that come through my classroom over the years, and that’s many of them over the 25 years I’ve been teaching. They’re still all my treasures and are very precious to me.”

While talking with Mrs. turner, she said the word love a lot. Whether it be the love she has in her heart for her students, or the love she has for her school, there was a lot of love thrown around.

Mrs. Turner was nominated for making all of her students feel safe and loved by putting her whole heart into the job.

She said she wakes up every morning with a gut feeling that keeps reeling her in. “That special feeling that you get every day. That makes you want to keep coming back and makes you want to smile and just wrap your arms around all of them. That’s the love I feel.”

I felt it too for the time I was in her classroom.

Congratulations Amanda Turner on being this week’s Golden Apple Teacher of the Week!

