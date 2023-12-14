Topgolf potentially coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Golfers and anyone who enjoys a good time, get excited!

Topgolf cleared a hurdle Wednesday to develop a new facility in Panama City Beach.

With the development on the agenda, Wednesday’s Panama City Beach Planning Board meeting was anything but par for the course.

“Pending Council’s approval of the large-site development, there could be a Topgolf coming to Panama City Beach very soon,” said Josh Wakstein, the Panama City Beach Planning Board chairman.

Representatives from Topgolf were in attendance at the meeting, pitching their ideas and vision for a new facility.

The facility would be located at 15351 Panama City Parkway, which is just south of the Pier Park Walmart, between Hills Road and Powell Adams Road.

“The applications were very thoughtfully completed and completed fully. And now it will go to the city council for them to either approve, deny, or approve with changes,” Wakstein said.

An approval at Thursday’s City Council meeting would clear the fairway for Topgolf to move to the area.

“It looks like a fantastic project that’s gonna be a big benefit to the Beach,” said Wakstein.

The plans call for a two-story venue complete with 72 hitting bays, mini-golf, bars, restaurants, and more.

“Topgolf is a great addition [to] Panama City Beach because we do a lot of tourism,” Wakstein said.

The project will not only help tourism but also benefit locals by bringing more money and jobs to the area.

“It’ll be a big boost to our economy. There’s gonna be a lot of construction jobs in this development, I believe they said it’s about a $27 million project in that area. They’re gonna employ 300-plus people between restaurant, range, and hospitality there,” said Wakstein.

Some members of the public spoke up with noise concerns, but the city says not to worry, as natural vegetative noise buffers will be added.

The city also says that overhead lighting won’t be an issue.

“It’s all low-level lighting, it’s mainly coming from the driving bays. They didn’t have any stadium lights, no high-projection lights,” Wakstein said.

Topgolf is selective with its location choices, and PCB officials say they’re honored to be included.

“It’s a fantastic compliment to our beach, and our citizens, and to the growth and development we’ve had here that has really made Panama City Beach a premiere city on the Gulf Coast,” said Wakstein.

Thursday’s City Council meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. at Panama City Beach City Hall.

