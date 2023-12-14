Upcoming Concert: ‘Holiday by the Bay’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thursday, conductor and music director of the Panama City Symphony Orchestra, Sergey Bogza, joined us in the WJHG studio to talk about this Saturday’s concert called ‘Holiday by the Bay.’ There will also be Christmas classics, music for children and Santa will be making an appearance, too!

More information about Holiday by the Bay concert:

The Panama City Symphony Orchestra will be performing this Saturday December 16. The concert is called ‘Holiday by the Bay.’ They will perform at the Barbara W. Nelson Fine Arts Center in Panama City on Saturday Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for adults are $45.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, you can visit the website here.

