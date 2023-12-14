Upcoming Concert: ‘Holiday by the Bay’

Panama City Symphony Orchestra will be playing Christmas classics
Sergey Bogza, the director of the Panama City Orchestra, spoke about the upcoming Holiday by...
Sergey Bogza, the director of the Panama City Orchestra, spoke about the upcoming Holiday by the Bay Concert.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thursday, conductor and music director of the Panama City Symphony Orchestra, Sergey Bogza, joined us in the WJHG studio to talk about this Saturday’s concert called ‘Holiday by the Bay.’ There will also be Christmas classics, music for children and Santa will be making an appearance, too!

More information about Holiday by the Bay concert:

The Panama City Symphony Orchestra will be performing this Saturday December 16. The concert is called ‘Holiday by the Bay.’ They will perform at the Barbara W. Nelson Fine Arts Center in Panama City on Saturday Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for adults are $45.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, you can visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Traffic Alert on Hwy 231
Officials break ground on The Grove at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach
Officials break ground on The Grove at Seascape Resort
Additional details will be released as they become available.
UPDATE: victim identified in fatal crash in Lynn Haven
Mayor Mike Rohan
Female city employee accuses Panama City Mayor of “groping”
High school student arrested, accused of having harm list
High school student arrested, accused of having harm list

Latest News

Sergey Bogza, the director of the Panama City Orchestra, spoke about the upcoming Holiday by...
Event Preview: Holiday by the Bay conert
Step into a world of sweetness and creativity at this Candy Land-themed fundraiser art market!
Candy Land Art Market: A Season of Giving and Joy!
This week's winner is known for putting her whole heart into teaching her students.
This Week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Amanda Turner
This week's winner is known for putting her whole heart into teaching her students.
This Week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Amanda Turner