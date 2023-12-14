Walton County School District awarded with coveted distinction

Ranks in second place in entire State of Florida
The Walton County School District was just awarded a very prestigious distinction.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County School District was just awarded a very prestigious distinction.

It now ranks number two in the entire state.

“What people may not know is we started number 35 in the State of Florida, and in six short years, we’re number two in the State of Florida,” Walton County School District Superintendent A. Russell Hughes said. “That’s a big deal.”

Hughes said it all started with a vision.

“I cast a vision to let them know from the first day I want to be the best district in the State of Florida,” he said.

Every student follows a motto called ‘EPIC,’ or Excellence, Professionalism, Innovation, Collaboration.

The superintendent said safety and cultivating a positive learning environment contribute to the district achieving this huge accolade.

“It’s about a lot of different components,” Hughes said. “Working together, galvanizing to collaborate, and to [get to] this outcome, number two in the State of Florida.”

District officials said there’s an expectation for every student to graduate.

“They can do it,” Hughes said. “We don’t take excuses. Every child can learn.”

NewsChannel 7 was told the school district has a 97% graduation rate.

Hughes said there are only three “B” schools in the entire district. The rest of them are “A” schools.

There are 12,000 students in the district. It’s tied in second place with St. Johns County. Lafeyette County is currently ranked first in the state.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Rohan
Female city employee accuses Panama City Mayor of “groping”
Additional details will be released as they become available.
UPDATE: victim identified in fatal crash in Lynn Haven
Hwy 231 near 390
New information on new grocery story plaza opening
BDS Teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images.
INVESTIGATE: Teacher fired, contract not renewed several times before child porn arrest
The Marina Civic Center remains closed to the public.
Marina Civic Center’s structure not severely damaged by Hurricane Michael

Latest News

A special gift for a Panama City Beach fire fighter, undergoing a procedure that will have his...
Panama City Beach firefighter receives free LASIK surgery
The Walton County School District was just awarded a very prestigious distinction.
Walton Schools #2 in state
The location would be in Pier Park, between Hills Road and Powell Adams Road.
Topgolf potentially coming to Panama City Beach
A special gift for a Panama City Beach firefighter, undergoing a procedure that will have his...
Firefighter receives free Lasik eye surgery