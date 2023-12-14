Walton County School District awarded with coveted distinction

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County School District was just awarded a very prestigious distinction.

It now ranks number two in the entire state.

“What people may not know is we started number 35 in the State of Florida, and in six short years, we’re number two in the State of Florida,” Walton County School District Superintendent A. Russell Hughes said. “That’s a big deal.”

Hughes said it all started with a vision.

“I cast a vision to let them know from the first day I want to be the best district in the State of Florida,” he said.

Every student follows a motto called ‘EPIC,’ or Excellence, Professionalism, Innovation, Collaboration.

The superintendent said safety and cultivating a positive learning environment contribute to the district achieving this huge accolade.

“It’s about a lot of different components,” Hughes said. “Working together, galvanizing to collaborate, and to [get to] this outcome, number two in the State of Florida.”

District officials said there’s an expectation for every student to graduate.

“They can do it,” Hughes said. “We don’t take excuses. Every child can learn.”

NewsChannel 7 was told the school district has a 97% graduation rate.

Hughes said there are only three “B” schools in the entire district. The rest of them are “A” schools.

There are 12,000 students in the district. It’s tied in second place with St. Johns County. Lafeyette County is currently ranked first in the state.

