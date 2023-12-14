Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another cool night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be NE at 10 mph. On Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be NE at 15 mph. Expect similar weather on Friday, but on Saturday low pressure will move through the Gulf bringing rain to our area later Saturday, Saturday night, and into Sunday. Models differ on the placement of the low meaning we could see anywhere from 3+” of rain to very little. As a whole expect less rain toward Pensacola and more toward Apalachicola. Sunny, cooler, and drier weather is in the forecast next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

