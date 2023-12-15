Bay District School Board shooting: 13 years later

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - December 14th, 2010.

“Little did I know that day, during the school boarding meeting I would be dodging bullets.”

Bay District School Board member Steve Moss will never forget that day.

It was only Moss’s second board meeting, and the day started normally until Clay Duke walked to the podium.

“He was very serious. He said ‘Don’t move a muscle’ and that’s when we knew it would be a long day.” said Steve Moss.

However, the day was saved by Mike Jones, the school district’s chief of police took quick action.

“If he didn’t do what he did I don’t know if I would be talking to you today,” Moss said.

Jones was off that day but happened to drop by the district office.

That’s when his phone rang.

“Called me on my cell phone and said ‘There is a guy at the school board meeting with a gun so I [ran] down [the] stairs, didn’t even take the elevator, took a peek-a-boo through the doors, and saw a man with a gun and thought ‘Oh my god here we go.’” former Bay District School’s Chief of Police, Mike Jones, said.

Duke opened fire on the board members, but his bullets missed them all.

Jones exchanged fire with the gunman.

“[I} see him come up with a gun and point it at Mr. Husfelt when he did. I slung the door open and [came] in with my gun. He was able to get a round off, hit the desk, and went into a notebook on the desk. I [opened] fire on him, shot him 3 times, he spun around, we were moving.”

The only person hurt was the gunman.

“We were shooting at each other and he fired 6 shots at me and all six made a perfect halo around my head and body.”

Duke’s death was ruled a suicide, Jones was hailed a hero, and the story made headlines around the world.

But it was a difficult day for the board members, and Jones.

“It has changed my life some, I was worried what God was going to think of me,” Jones said.

While they’ll never forget that day, Moss says he will also never forget what a detective told him after the shooting.

“For as long as I live I’ll never forget what he said. Mr. Moss, I don’t know if you’re religious I don’t know if you go to church, I don’t know anything about you. But I’ve been a homicide detective for 20 years I can’t explain it.”

