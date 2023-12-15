BCSO employee arrested for sexual battery on child

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Southport man for sexual battery on a child under 12.

The sheriff’s office said they received the information after the victim came forward to file a complaint.

Law enforcement said Keith Retherford was identified as the suspect and was contacted and interviewed by BCSO Criminal Investigations.

NewsChannel 7 is told that Retherford is a non-sworn employee of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in the automotive shop.

Retherford has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending termination proceedings.

Investigators say Retherford was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery on a Child Under 12 and four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.

