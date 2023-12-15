A chilly breeze continues with some rain for the weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with upper-level clouds returning to our skies today. They’ll be thick and thin at times allowing for a mix of sun and clouds today.

Temperatures are chilly once again as we’ll slip into the upper 40s inland to near 50 on the coast. But a light breeze will give an added chill with feels like temperatures closer to the mid to upper 40s. Dress warmly, in layers, for today as some may be able to shed a layer in the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm pleasantly into the 60s for lunch and highs today reach the mid to even upper 60s in spots this afternoon. That will be a comfortable feel from about 1 to 3pm this afternoon where you may be able to get away without the jacket. However, with a mix of sun and clouds and still a breezy east-northeast wind today, it’ll still have a general coolness. You’ll want the extra layer for any Friday night plans as we’ll cool back down into the 50s.

Attention turns to the weekend with our next rain maker moving across the Gulf today and pushing the start of rain into our Saturday afternoon for some. Our most likely rain chance will be Saturday evening and Saturday night as the system moves into the Big Bend. But by Sunday morning it will be leaving to the northeast and gradually pulling the rain away through the morning. The midday and afternoon look drier with some sunshine returning and cooler breezy northwesterly winds taking over.

Rain totals will be higher for those in the Eastern Panhandle than the West. About 1-2″ of rain is expected around and east of the Apalachicola River. Less than an inch of rain is expected west of Hwy231.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s and breezy east-northeast winds. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances rising into Saturday afternoon becoming likely Saturday night before gradually clearing out through Sunday morning.

