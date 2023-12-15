Faces and Places of The Panhandle: Eagle’s Nest at Black Water

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new restaurant has recently opened its doors in Crestview. And News Channel 7′s Dekevion Gause swung by to grab a bite to eat and highlight this Gastro Pub in this week’s Faces and Places of The Panhandle.

The Eagle’s Nest at Black Water is a place Co-Owner and Head Chef Justin Robinson feels Crestview is ready for. He said he’s heard nothing but great things from those who’ve visited.

“I definitely believe Crestview is ready for this. From our guests that come from down the road. The ones that come from an hour away. They say wow this is such a great place to stay and enjoy the day.”

This new Gastro Pub sits on an 18-hole golf course with a driving range simulator. There’s also a few tennis courts on the grounds if you’d rather swing a racket than a club. There’s over 30 big screen TV’s throught the restaurant and sports bar, and over 20 beers on tap. They even offer games for the kids. Chef Robinson told me their aim is to please everyone.

“We want this place to be a place for them [golfers] as much as we want it to be a place for families. We want it to be a place for people to come and enjoy a good meal as a date night. Or the sports bar feel of it as well. We really have that over encompassing, everyone is welcome here feel.”

And if you’re thinking this is just a place to come, hit some balls, grab a drink, and order an appetizer, it can be. But the menu is where this gastro pub shines.

“When you think of a gastro pub, it’s when those microbreweries took off. People, particularly chefs, where saying ‘hey what about the food? And we don’t want to serve just your standard burger and wings. We really want to bring that up as well.”

Chef Robinson and his kitchen make everything from scratch. They cut their own steaks, make their own pasta noodles, and hand smash all of their burgers.

“That burger we are going to put a lot of love into it. Those wings we are going to put homemade sauces into with unique flavor combinations that no one else is going to have. Or if we were to do something like a Shepherd’s Pie, it might be made with something like a Bison.”

Sous Chef Barry Aaron said there’s nothing better than pleasing customers through their bellies.

“It’s almost like there’s nothing better. You make something for somebody and their like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so good.’ That feeling of knowing you put a smile on that families face. Making their day, making their night, making their month.”

So the next time you find yourself in need of an outing the whole family can enjoy, make the Eagle’s Nest in Crestview your destination.

