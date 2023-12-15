Foodie Friday: Eagle’s Nest at Blackwater

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Friday Dec. 15 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s Foodie Friday, we featured Eagle’s Nest at Blackwater. The restaurant is located in Crestview, and it just opened about three months ago.

The restaurant is a gastro pub, and they combine “delectable dishes, craft beverages, and the warm embrace of our community,” according to its website.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.