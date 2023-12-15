GRAPHIC: High school biology class learns to harvest, dress moose

One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Students at a high school in Alaska got to experience something most others around the country don’t: the dissection of a moose.

One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose.

The Anchorage School District shot video of the uniquely Alaskan project of students learning to dress the moose.

The video shared by Susan Bick shows the dead moose being wheeled through the hallway and the subsequent cutting up of the moose.

The scenes in the video are relatively commonplace for residents in Alaska but may cause a lot of questions for people not from the state.

KTUU reports most of the reactions to the video were mixed.

The moose was harvested by biology teacher Brian Mason via an educational permit from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Traffic Alert on Hwy 231
The Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show will be coming to Panama City Beach in 2025.
Dolly Parton’s “Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show” set to come to Panama City Beach
We’ll continue to update as we learn more.
Traffic accident in Panama City
Officials break ground on The Grove at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach
Officials break ground on The Grove at Seascape Resort
Additional details will be released as they become available.
UPDATE: victim identified in fatal crash in Lynn Haven

Latest News

Topgolf approval
Topgolf approval
Panama City Beach will become the 10th Topgolf location in the state of Florida.
Topgolf officially coming to Panama City Beach
Retherford was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery on a Child Under 12 and four counts of...
BCSO employee arrested for sexual battery on child
Authorities said they are searching for Ashton Cole Sensing, who is wanted for allegedly...
Man arrested for allegedly killing toddler after throwing him against a wall while babysitting