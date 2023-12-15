Holiday on the Bay in Port St. Joe

Holiday on the Bay in Port St. Joe
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Get ready to get into the holiday spirit this weekend in Port St. Joe.

From December 15th through the 16th you can enjoy a Holiday on the Bay at the Point South Marina. Gates will open at 3 p.m. on the 15th and close at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, December 16th gates will open at noon and close at 9:00 p.m.

The event will feature special performances by the Krickets and Megan Danielle who was a Top-Runner Up on American Idol.

There will also be vendors, food, and a Who-Ville Village will be set up where you can meet Santa and the Grinch.

Tickets on Friday are $10.00 per person, Saturday tickets are $20 per person, a weekend pass is $25 per person and a VIP Pass is $80 per person. All children 6 and under will get into the event for free.

The event will also be fully tented so you do not have to worry about the weather.

For more information about the event click here.

