Local The Price Is Right winners receive prize

Denise Knight and son Kaleb Purswell, "The Price is Right" S52 E0 winners, pose in front of...
Denise Knight and son Kaleb Purswell, "The Price is Right" S52 E0 winners, pose in front of brand-new camper.(wjhg)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Panama City locals and contestants of “The Price Is Right” have received their game show winnings.

Thursday evening Patricia Knight and her son Kaleb Purswell had their brand-new r-pod by Forest River Classic camper delivered. It was hauled from California.

It was a prize they earned after winning Season 52 Episode 0 of The Price Is Right game show, a special “The Amazing Race” themed episode in which contestants were able to participate in pairs.

Kaleb Purswell said he and his mother were the perfect duo.

“She played the sincere loving mother which she is,” Purswell said. “And I’m a musical theater major so I can be loud and rambunctious. So, I brought the energy, she brought the heart.”

The episode was taped on September 12 but aired on October 9. Purswell said it was a hard secret to keep.

“We made an agreement that we weren’t going to tell anybody,” Purswell said. ”I told all my friends I signed an NDA {non-disclosure agreement} whether I was on the show or not and they all believed it.”

His mother agreed but said it was worth it.

“Thank you for everybody who realizes it was a secret we had to keep,” Knight said. “But we’re so glad that it’s out now and we’re so happy and thankful to the prize is right as well.”

Knight and Purswell said they hope to one day appear on The Amazing Race reality TV show.

