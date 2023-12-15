Man arrested on meth charges

He was charged with possession of meth, 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of a weapon while in the commission of a felony.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Youngstown man is in custody after deputies say he had meth and a loaded gun in his possession.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, the K-9 unit with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a gray Dodge Challenger traveling on Highway 79 in Ebro.

The driver, identified as David Christopher Nash, allegedly had a handgun, meth, and other illegal drug items in his vehicle, and was promptly arrested.

He was charged with possession of meth, 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a weapon while in the commission of a felony, and booked into Washington County Jail.

