Mosley High School band marching in London's New Year's Day Parade

The Mosley High School band will be marching in London's New Year's Day parade.
The Mosley High School band will be marching in London's New Year's Day parade.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For 2024, the Mosley School band will be celebrating the new year in a fun and unique way. They will be marching in London’s New Year’s Day parade. This is the first time the band will be participating since 2010. It is an invitation only event.

The students will also be touring London for a few days as well. The parade will also be broadcast on PBS on New Year’s Day.

To learn more about it, go here.

Helping the band:

They are doing one last fundraising event before they leave for their trip. If you buy food at Slim Chicken’s in Lynn Haven from 5-8 p.m. on Monday Dec. 18, they will donate a portion of the proceeds to the band. Just let the cashier know you’d like to help Mosley’s band.

