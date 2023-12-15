Panama City Beach ball drop named No. 1 in USA TODAY

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As another year comes to another end, Panama City Beach always celebrates the new year with the ball drop at Pier Park.

And apparently, others have taken notice of the iconic event in our area.

On Friday, USA TODAY named the PCB New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop number 1 within their 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards in the Best New Year’s Eve Drop Category.

Nominees for these awards are chosen by several experts and sources, including USA TODAY and 10Best.com editors. The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote, with New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop earning the top spot.

