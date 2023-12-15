Panama City Beach ball drop named No. 1 in USA TODAY

“3…2…1… Happy New Year,” could be heard all around Pier Park Friday at Midnight, and a happy...
“3…2…1… Happy New Year,” could be heard all around Pier Park Friday at Midnight, and a happy new year it was for businesses in Pier Park, benefiting from the return of the Beach Ball Drop.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As another year comes to another end, Panama City Beach always celebrates the new year with the ball drop at Pier Park.

And apparently, others have taken notice of the iconic event in our area.

On Friday, USA TODAY named the PCB New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop number 1 within their 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards in the Best New Year’s Eve Drop Category.

Nominees for these awards are chosen by several experts and sources, including USA TODAY and 10Best.com editors. The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote, with New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop earning the top spot.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show will be coming to Panama City Beach in 2025.
Dolly Parton’s “Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show” set to come to Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach will become the 10th Topgolf location in the state of Florida.
Topgolf officially coming to Panama City Beach
Denise Knight and son Kaleb Purswell, "The Price is Right" S52 E0 winners, pose in front of...
Local The Price Is Right winners receive prize
We’ll continue to update as we learn more.
Traffic accident in Panama City
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Traffic Alert on Hwy 231

Latest News

Outside view of a new Gastro Pub in Crestview
Faces and Places of The Panhandle: Eagle’s Nest at Black Water
Eagle's Nest at Blackwater serves up a variety of delicious foods!
Foodie Friday: Eagle’s Nest at Blackwater
The Mosley High School band will be marching in London's New Year's Day parade.
Mosley High School band marching in London’s New Year’s Day Parade
Outside view of a new Gastro Pub in Crestview
Faces and Places: The Eagle's Nest at Black Water