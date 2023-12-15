Sentencing for four men after a shooting in 2020

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Thursday morning, four men were sentenced to prison following their roles in a robbery and shooting death back in October of 2020.

Danyelle White, 31, was shot and killed on October 1, 2020, after three of the men planned to rob her.

Brynn Spivey, Daquan Walker, and Garen Dickens, pled guilty to second degree murder and robbery with a firearm. The fourth man, Devarrious Winbush, pled guilty to accessory after the fact.

Their sentences vary in length between 25 and 50 years, based on the men’s roles in the crimes.

