Skeletal remains found, could be a missing local woman

Angela Rodriguez was reported missing on October 12.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office believes they have located skeletal remains that could be a missing DeFuniak Springs woman.

Law enforcement said the discovery was part of an expanded search effort following an investigation of Angela Rodriguez who was reported missing by her boyfriend.

Officials say she had disappeared from his home on John Boland Road on the night of October 12th.

The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez had an extensive medical history and had been previously treated for mental health issues. Law enforcement said they were concerned for Rodriguez’s well-being as she was without necessary medication.

Over the last two months, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau conducted multiple searches of property and bodies of water near where Rodriguez went missing.

Officials said the searches included the assistance of the WCSO Mounted Posse and extensive area grid searches with cadaver dogs from the Legacy K9 Search Team on multiple occasions. In addition, the WCSO Dive Team searched six bodies of water in the area surrounding John Boland Road with no results.

On Thursday, investigators said the search was expanded to a vacant wooded lot located at the end of Edgewood Drive where the skeletal remains were found.

At this time, investigators believe the remains to belong to Angela Rodriguez. The agency is working with the medical examiner’s office to make a positive identification.

The investigation is ongoing and officials are working to determine a cause and manner of death.

