Stuff The Bus Reaches Its Goal!

Ol Saint Skip takes his first step off the bus.
Ol Saint Skip takes his first step off the bus.(wjhg)
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven by the Walmart on 23rd street in the last 13 days, you’ve probably familiar with Ol Saint Skip and Stuff The Bus.

This is the 12th year Skip Bondur has climbed to the top of the bus for his annual Stuff The Bus toy drive.

All toys and proceeds go to benefit families in Bay County.

In the past, Skip would live on top of the bus for 10 days or until he reached his goal of 10,000 toys. This year he wanted to do things a little differently. So, he raised the toy target to 12,000 and would not leave the top of the bus until the mission was complete.

It took a little overtime. But thanks to a few donations from local businesses, Ol Saint Skip is off the bus!

He says the last few days were record breaking.

“We had our largest last day deficient ever, needing 37 hundred toys on the 12th day. But we had our second largest collection ever with stuff the bus with over 31 hundred toys yesterday. So all we needed was 600 and I got to come down.”

He said his legs were a little wobbly when coming down. Something he hasn’t experienced since the fifth year he did Stuff The Bus. But to put a smile on a kids face on Christmas morning makes it worthwhile.

Stuff The Bus partners with Toys For Tots each year to make this drive possible.

They plan to separate the 12,000 toys today and begin to distribute them to local agencies on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show will be coming to Panama City Beach in 2025.
Dolly Parton’s “Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show” set to come to Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach will become the 10th Topgolf location in the state of Florida.
Topgolf officially coming to Panama City Beach
Denise Knight and son Kaleb Purswell, "The Price is Right" S52 E0 winners, pose in front of...
Local The Price Is Right winners receive prize
We’ll continue to update as we learn more.
Traffic accident in Panama City
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Traffic Alert on Hwy 231

Latest News

Outside view of a new Gastro Pub in Crestview
Faces and Places of The Panhandle: Eagle’s Nest at Black Water
“3…2…1… Happy New Year,” could be heard all around Pier Park Friday at Midnight, and a happy...
Panama City Beach ball drop named No. 1 in USA TODAY
Eagle's Nest at Blackwater serves up a variety of delicious foods!
Foodie Friday: Eagle’s Nest at Blackwater
The Mosley High School band will be marching in London's New Year's Day parade.
Mosley High School band marching in London’s New Year’s Day Parade