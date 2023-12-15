Stuff The Bus Reaches Its Goal!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven by the Walmart on 23rd street in the last 13 days, you’ve probably familiar with Ol Saint Skip and Stuff The Bus.

This is the 12th year Skip Bondur has climbed to the top of the bus for his annual Stuff The Bus toy drive.

All toys and proceeds go to benefit families in Bay County.

In the past, Skip would live on top of the bus for 10 days or until he reached his goal of 10,000 toys. This year he wanted to do things a little differently. So, he raised the toy target to 12,000 and would not leave the top of the bus until the mission was complete.

It took a little overtime. But thanks to a few donations from local businesses, Ol Saint Skip is off the bus!

He says the last few days were record breaking.

“We had our largest last day deficient ever, needing 37 hundred toys on the 12th day. But we had our second largest collection ever with stuff the bus with over 31 hundred toys yesterday. So all we needed was 600 and I got to come down.”

He said his legs were a little wobbly when coming down. Something he hasn’t experienced since the fifth year he did Stuff The Bus. But to put a smile on a kids face on Christmas morning makes it worthwhile.

Stuff The Bus partners with Toys For Tots each year to make this drive possible.

They plan to separate the 12,000 toys today and begin to distribute them to local agencies on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.