Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.(CNN, TACO BELL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing out some new drinks.

The fast-food chain has introduced frozen coffee and sweet shakes to its menu.

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, such as Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, churro and spiced vanilla.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” Taco Bell U.S. chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said.

They cost about $4 each.

For now, the new drinks are only available at two locations in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show will be coming to Panama City Beach in 2025.
Dolly Parton’s “Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show” set to come to Panama City Beach
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Traffic Alert on Hwy 231
We’ll continue to update as we learn more.
Traffic accident in Panama City
Additional details will be released as they become available.
UPDATE: victim identified in fatal crash in Lynn Haven
Officials break ground on The Grove at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach
Officials break ground on The Grove at Seascape Resort

Latest News

This Jan. 27, 2021 image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front...
Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public
THE PRICE IS RIGHT CAMPER DELIVERY
THE PRICE IS RIGHT CAMPER DELIVERY
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HOME DEDICATION
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HOME DEDICATION
EAGLES NEST FACES AND PLACES
EAGLES NEST FACES AND PLACES