Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be NE at 15 mph. On Friday expect a little more sun and highs in the mid to upper 60s. The rain stays away, but winds will be breezy at 15 mph. By Saturday low pressure develops in the Gulf and moves toward Florida. It has the potential to bring some more heavy rain to NWFL. Models remain split on how much, but for now expect 2-3″ of rain starting later Saturday into Saturday night and early Sunday. The sun returns in abundance next week.

