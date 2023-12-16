Area scores and highlights for Friday, December 15th

By Scott Rossman and Braden Maloy
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Girls

Rutherford 59 Arnold 11

Laurel Hill 42 Florala 50

Sneads 29 Blountstown 50

Ponce De Leon 42 Bethlehem 20

Altha 9 Liberty 48

Wakulla 35 Franklin 38

Niceville 64 Choctaw 47

High School Basketball/Boys

Leon 44 Rutherford 73

Arnold 44 Bozeman 74

Mosley 55 Bay 39

Freeport 38 Holmes 61

Sneads 43 Blountstown 41

Walton 48 Florala 55

High School Soccer/Girls

St. Johns Countr Day 4 South Walton 2

Arnold 8 Rutherford 0

Destin 8 Bozeman 0

High School Soccer/Boys

Rocky Bayou Chr. East Hill Chr.

Destin Bozeman

Niceville Gulf Breeze

Escambia Freeport

Catholic Marianna

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

