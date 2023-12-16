Area scores and highlights for Friday, December 15th
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High School Basketball/Girls
Rutherford 59 Arnold 11
Laurel Hill 42 Florala 50
Sneads 29 Blountstown 50
Ponce De Leon 42 Bethlehem 20
Altha 9 Liberty 48
Wakulla 35 Franklin 38
Niceville 64 Choctaw 47
High School Basketball/Boys
Leon 44 Rutherford 73
Arnold 44 Bozeman 74
Mosley 55 Bay 39
Freeport 38 Holmes 61
Sneads 43 Blountstown 41
Walton 48 Florala 55
High School Soccer/Girls
St. Johns Countr Day 4 South Walton 2
Arnold 8 Rutherford 0
Destin 8 Bozeman 0
High School Soccer/Boys
