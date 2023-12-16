Christmas with Cops 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday evening The Panama City Beach Police Department held its Christmas with Cops event.

The third annual event gave participants a winter wonderland experience. The free event was open to the public and featured music, food, cops n kids swag, fake snow and even an opportunity to take free photos with Santa Claus.

Panama City Beach Police Department Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said the event is a great way to bring the community together.

“The main thing is just the interaction that our officers are going to be able to have with the community members in the holiday season,” Talamantez said. “You know, unfortunately when you call 911 it’s not under the best of circumstances, so the interactions with our officers are sometimes under less than desirable times. So, this is a time for our officers to meet with the community in a more positive light.

The department also took the opportunity to showcase the newest addition to its fleet, a 20-22 Corvette which was seized from a person transporting drugs from Georgia into Florida.

The police chief said the new ride serves as a symbol.

“It stands for two things. One, it’s a community interaction tool. You know, kids love the car. Right if you look at it, it’s like right out of a video game the way it’s designed,” Talamantez said. “It’s also a message. A message to criminals who want to come to our town and prey on our community. You come here with good intentions; you’re going to leave with good memories. You come here with bad intentions, you’re going to leave with a criminal record and possibly without your car.”

The Green Grinch made an appearance at the festivity. He was well-behaved.

