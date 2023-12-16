FCSO asking for help in finding attempted burglary suspect

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person who was caught on camera trying to commit a burglary.

Authorities said the suspect attempted to break into the Alligator Point Marina on Thursday, December 14, at approximately 2:30 a.m. They said he attempted to open doors around the building, and also tried to steal a Green Egg grill off a resident’s porch.

FCSO officials stated the suspect is a white male 6′ with a slight build, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, ball cap, and jeans. They said he was driving a Silver or Gold 2000′s Chevy pickup with an extended cab and an unknown tag.

If you have any information, please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 850-670-8500.

