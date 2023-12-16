FREEDOM FRIDAY: Marissa Martin

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction in our Freedom Friday segment.

Marissa Martin says drugs took more than they ever gave, leaving her with two little holes in her heart.

“I was shooting up and using meth and heroin and it just downward spiraled. I lost my kids. I lost everything, “she said.

Those two little holes came from missing out on the lives of her children.

“I have a boy that’s 14 and a little girl that’s 9,” she explained.

Those are relationships she’s still working to restore.

“I lost custody of my kids like they were fully adopted out,” Marissa said.

Starting her path to sobriety was hard and confusing.

“I tried getting clean on my own. It just didn’t work. I didn’t know how to meet new people because I had downward spiraled so much, and I isolated myself, so I thought maybe that would work, just being away from everybody and it didn’t because then, like, you’re by yourself and you don’t have nobody and you know we’re humans like, we need that human interaction,” she said.

It was a moment alone in jail that would begin a permanent change.

“I remember sitting in Walton County and I was just laying on my bunk crying, you know, I was like Lord, I just need to try something different,” Marissa described.

She eventually found Path of Grace, a local recovery organization.

“This place has just showed me how to love myself again and just be obedient and walk in the Lord’s will and whatever he needs me to do,” she said.

Now instead of looking back at where she’s been, she’s looking forward.

“I grew up in a family from addiction, so like that, that’s what I knew. I knew how to survive an addiction, “she explained.

She’s focused on the job ahead of her, now working at Path of Grace.

“I do intakes. I help the girls around here in the store, just whatever they need me to do. Like, we have transitional houses that we help them maintenance up there. We do the scheduling here,” Marissa explained.

She wants her children to see a different way of life.

“I wanted them to know that like a person can walk through the troubles and be able to come out on the other side. You know, like I just want them to see that people have problems in life and that they can be successful and walk through them,” she said.

Other than turning to drugs, she now has a better way to handle the stress life brings.

“The main thing that I do is I just stay in my word. I don’t know. There’s just something about it like, since being here, there’s not many days that I have that are bad because I know like I’m I’ve been able to be taught the things that to acknowledge the things that are going wrong. You know, so like, if I’m starting to feel some type of way like I know it’s time for me to ask the Lord and you know, like, and it’s constantly in prayer and. Just focusing on him because he’s, he’s everything,” Marissa said.

She says anyone struggling with addiction, shouldn’t struggle alone.

“It’s OK to ask for help, like it doesn’t mean like you’re a bad person, or that you’ve failed life like everybody needs help to get through things,” she encouraged.

She also says asking for help does not mean you’re weak.

“A mother that asks for help is stronger than anybody that just thinks that they can continue on in addiction and put their children through the things that we’ve had to walk through,” she said.

Marissa celebrated three years of sobriety in November.

You can donate gently used items to Path of Grace’s thrift stores:

Drop Off or Call for pick up: (850) 654-8500 Miramar Beach, (850) 215-2018 Panama City

10962 U.S. Highway 98 W

Miramar Beach, Florida 32550

509 E 23rd Street

Panama City, Florida 32405

You can also donate money.

TRANSITIONAL LIVING | PathofGrace

