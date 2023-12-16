Groundbreaking held for Freeport’s new community center

At the heart of every community, there is a place for people to gather.
By Claire Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
After the City of Freeport’s community center was closed in 2019, and as the town continues to grow, the need for a communal place grows as well.

“Our community is the fastest growing city in the fastest growing county in Florida,” Samantha Graves, senior planner of the City of Freeport, said. “While we do have some other options for citizen meeting places, it has been in progress to build a much better facility for our community.”

That progress hit a milestone Friday as city and county leaders gathered behind Freeport town hall for the groundbreaking of the new community center.

“This is something that we’re hoping the citizens will love. it’s going to be nice, it’s going to be something that they can be proud of, that they can come and be part of.” Freeport City Council President Eddie Farris said. “I know it was a big disappointment when we had to [close the former community center]. We made a promise back then that we would end up and get one built. Now, Commissioner McCormick, they got a Walton County Freeport community center that they opened up and let the community, the citizens of Freeport use, so they’ve been using that. But this is going to be something that will be Freeport’s.”

The future center will be built to accommodate a variety of events, with blueprints including a kitchen, stage, and large event area.

“There are many, many groups that need places to meet,” Graves said. “This will also give us a venue for stage productions, which we need entertainment in this area. there is just not enough for our citizens to do at this time.”

The project is estimated to cost around $2.5 million and is expected to be completed around the end of 2024. Graves told NewsChannel 7 that they will host bidding for construction in January.

