Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to family

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HOME DEDICATION
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Habitat for Humanity has now given their 105th home. The organization dedicates new homes to those who need it the most.

A Panama City woman received a new home 11 days before Christmas.

They will have their own space to make their own memories and spend time together.

Stormee Guitreau, the recipient of the newest home, said she looks forward to cooking, playing and dancing with her family... as well as having their first Christmas together.

