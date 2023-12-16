Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to family

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Habitat for Humanity has now given their 105th home. The organization dedicates new homes to those who need it the most.

A Panama City woman received a new home 11 days before Christmas.

They will have their own space to make their own memories and spend time together.

Stormee Guitreau, the recipient of the newest home, said she looks forward to cooking, playing and dancing with her family... as well as having their first Christmas together.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.