Liberty County Sheriff’s officials give information on trespassing/theft in progress

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(WTVG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Liberty County Sheriff’s Office officials provided information pertaining to a trespassing and theft case that reportedly happened Dec. 6.

Law enforcement with LCSO reported two people were seen on camera trespassing and stealing items from a private property. They said a number of deputies set up a perimeter around the property. Deputies said Chief Deputy Dusty Arnold began following footprints that ultimately led on to the land from Conyers Road. Arnold saw one of the subjects and reportedly arrested him without incident.

Sheriff’s officials said the initial subject was Emery Blake Goff. They said he had an active warrant for probation violation and was charged with trespassing. They said LCSO investigator John Cessna identified the second suspect as David Christopher Little Eager White. Cessna got warrants for White for grand theft and trespassing after warning.

LCSO deputies reported Deputy Veasey, Deputy McDaniel, Investigator Cessna, Corporal Eikeland, Sergeant Taylor, and Sergeant Johnson assisted in Goff’s arrest.

They said the two individuals originally stole items from the property about three months ago. The camera helped law enforcement catch and identify the two individuals when they reportedly went on the property again in December.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Knight and son Kaleb Purswell, "The Price is Right" S52 E0 winners, pose in front of...
Local The Price Is Right winners receive prize
Panama City Beach will become the 10th Topgolf location in the state of Florida.
Topgolf officially coming to Panama City Beach
Panama City Police investigating a crash on 15th Street
Motorcyclist dies after crash on 15th Street
The Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show will be coming to Panama City Beach in 2025.
Dolly Parton’s “Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show” set to come to Panama City Beach
“3…2…1… Happy New Year,” could be heard all around Pier Park Friday at Midnight, and a happy...
Panama City Beach ball drop named No. 1 in USA TODAY

Latest News

Saturday, people gathered at multiple cemeteries in our area, placing wreaths on headstones of...
Wreaths laid at cemeteries across Bay County, honoring those who have served
FCSO asking for help in finding burglary suspect
FCSO asking for help in finding attempted burglary suspect
CHRISTMAS WITH COPS
CHRISTMAS WITH COPS
STUFF THE BUS REACHES ITS GOAL
STUFF THE BUS REACHES ITS GOAL