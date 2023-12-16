Liberty County Sheriff’s officials give information on trespassing/theft in progress

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Liberty County Sheriff’s Office officials provided information pertaining to a trespassing and theft case that reportedly happened Dec. 6.

Law enforcement with LCSO reported two people were seen on camera trespassing and stealing items from a private property. They said a number of deputies set up a perimeter around the property. Deputies said Chief Deputy Dusty Arnold began following footprints that ultimately led on to the land from Conyers Road. Arnold saw one of the subjects and reportedly arrested him without incident.

Sheriff’s officials said the initial subject was Emery Blake Goff. They said he had an active warrant for probation violation and was charged with trespassing. They said LCSO investigator John Cessna identified the second suspect as David Christopher Little Eager White. Cessna got warrants for White for grand theft and trespassing after warning.

LCSO deputies reported Deputy Veasey, Deputy McDaniel, Investigator Cessna, Corporal Eikeland, Sergeant Taylor, and Sergeant Johnson assisted in Goff’s arrest.

They said the two individuals originally stole items from the property about three months ago. The camera helped law enforcement catch and identify the two individuals when they reportedly went on the property again in December.

