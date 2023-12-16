Mayim Bialik not returning as co-host of syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the...
Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST
(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik posted to her social media accounts Friday that she will not be returning as co-host of the syndicated version of “Jeopardy!”

Bialik said she had been informed by Sony, the company that owns the popular game show, that she would no longer be hosting.

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you,” she wrote.

Bialik had decided not to host the last week of the show’s 39th season earlier this year in solidarity with those taking part in the strikes in the entertainment industry, which have since been resolved. She has not been seen on the show since.

Her co-host, Ken Jennings, took over full-time hosting duties on both the syndicated and primetime versions of the show. Bialik did not address whether she would be returning to the latter.

Both Bialik and Jennings have been nominated for an Emmy award for their hosting.

