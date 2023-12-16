New city manager of Panama City selected in 4 - 1 vote

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of Panama City’s most prestigious jobs is no longer open.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity, and I do not take it lightly,” Jonathan Hayes, Public Works Director for Panama City, said. “I realize the magnitude of it.”

Commissioners held a special meeting Friday morning at the Bay County Government Center to select their next city manager.

“I was extremely disappointed in the decision that was made,” Panama City Mayor Mike Rohan said.

“I believe it was decided before even these interviews took place,” community activist Brenda Lewis-Williams said. “I believe three commissioners already made up their mind.”

The position opened up after former City Manager Mark McQueen resigned earlier this year. Commissioners combed through several applicants before picking Jonathan Hayes and Darnell Ingram. Ingram is a government leader, lawyer, and engineer out of Baltimore, Maryland.

They were grilled on questions related to budgets, infrastructure, business development, and other government-related items. However, commissioners ultimately made their final decision.

“Jonathan was able to answer his questions from a wealth of experience being here in Panama City,” Panama City Commissioner Brian Grainger said.

Hayes said infrastructure is the city’s biggest challenge.

“The city is in a very difficult position right now,” Hayes said. “I think all of the commissioners and the mayor acknowledge that. We went decades without proper investment in our infrastructure, and then we had Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Sally come along and exploit all of that.”

The newly elected city manager said it’s all about working as a team to see results.

Some residents said they aren’t sure much will change under his leadership.

“The old guard remains,” Lewis-Williams said. “I’m praying that there are some changes.”

“I see the city going in the same direction it’s been going for as long as I’ve been around,” Rohan said. “I don’t think there’s going to be any change whatsoever that’s going to be substantive for the people of Panama City. I think the big people will get taken care of, but the little folks [won’t.]”

City leaders voted to start contract negotiations with Hayes. He is requesting a minimum of $175,000 per year. Commissioners said they hope to make things official with the contract in January.

