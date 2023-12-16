Tootsie's last weekend in Pier Park

TOOTSIES LAST WEEKEND
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge is shutting down its location in Pier Park and relocating to the old Spinnaker building on Thomas Drive.

To celebrate, Friday afternoon the lounge kicked off what they called a moving party. The two-day event features live music along with deals.

Tootsie’s has been at Pier Park since 2008. After this weekend the lounge will close for the season and reopen in 2024 at the new spot.

